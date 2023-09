Burks was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per John Glennon of NashvillePost.com, Burks had a significant wrap on his left leg during practice. The second-year wide receiver injured the knee during training camp but has played through the injury in Tennessee's first three games. A full showing in practice Thursday or Friday would put Burks on track to suit up Sunday against the Bengals.