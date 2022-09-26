Burks recorded one reception on two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders. He added one rush for eight yards.
Burks took a step back in involvement in the Titans' offense, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine instead having the more impressive game. On the other hand, he narrowly missed his first NFL touchdown as he was taken down at the one-yard line on his lone reception. Burks has shown the ability to make big plays through three games as a pro, but he has only eight receptions and 115 yards in that same span.
