Burks (concussion) missed another practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Burks, who exited this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles after logging just 10 snaps, also missed practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do Friday should be pivotal with regard to his chances of being cleared to play Sunday against the Jaguars. If, however, Burks is unavailable this weekend, added pass-catching opportunities would be available for the likes of WRs Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, as well as TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.