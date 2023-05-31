Burks has been Ryan Tannehill's "favorite target" at OTAs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

"It seems like Tannehill connects with Burks at the start of every period, and I haven't seen Burks drop a ball intended for him yet in the open OTAs," Wyatt wrote Wednesday. Burks got off on the wrong foot after he was picked in the first round of last year's draft, battling asthma and conditioning issues while missing practices, but he's in a much better place in 2023. The conditioning stuff appears to be behind him, and Burks is being counted on for big production with Robert Woods gone and the Titans only adding veteran Chris Moore and seventh-rounder Colton Dowell to their wideout room. If he's able to stay healthy, Burks should run away with the team lead for targets this season.