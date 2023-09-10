Burks recorded two catches for 18 yards on three targets in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

DeAndre Hopkins dominated Ryan Tannehill's attention, which left Burks as an afterthought. It appeared that the team made a concerted effort to get Burks looks to begin the second half, as he was targeted twice and made two receptions for 18 yards to begin the third quarter. However, he disappeared for the rest of the game and had a disappointing start to the season. Positively, he led the team's wide receivers with 54 snaps per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, so it appears as if the knee injury he suffered during training camp won't hold him back.