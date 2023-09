Burks recorded three receptions on four targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers.

Burks did nearly all of his damage on a 70-yard reception midway through the second quarter that jumpstarted the Titans' offense. Despite being on the field for 94 snaps across the team's first two games, Burks has only six targets this season. Given that, it appears that he'll be reliant upon big plays and touchdowns to account for the majority of his production.