Burks (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks, who also missed Wednesday's session, was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Bengals and following back-to-back absences from practice, the wideout is looking iffy for this weekend's game against the Colts. If Burks remains sidelined in Week 5, DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be in line to continue to lead the Titans' WR corps, with Chris Moore in the mix to see added snaps and Kyle Philips (knee) a candidate to be activated from IR to face Indianapolis.