Burks (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Given that coach Mike Vrabel previously indicated that Burks isn't expected to be available Sunday against the Buccaneers, the wideout could be ruled out for Week 10 action as soon as Friday. If that happens, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips would be slated to log WR snaps versus Tampa Bay behind top option DeAndre Hopkins.