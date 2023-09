Burks (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks was limited during Wednesday's session, so his Thursday absence is worth noting. It remains to be seen if the downgrade in participation is indicative of a setback or more a matter of the Titans managing the wideout's practice reps. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Burks approaches Sunday's game against the Bengals with an injury designation or fully cleared to play.