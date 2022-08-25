Burks (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Burks left Wednesday's practice with an unspecified issue, so until further details are available consider the rookie wideout day-to-day ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Cardinals. The 2022 first-rounder has a chance to play a key role in a Tennessee wide receiver corps that also includes Robert Woods (knee), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips, but in order for that to translate to fantasy utility, Burks will need to consistently avoid the sort of health/injury issues that have impacted his practice attendance thus far.