Burks (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks -- who caught all three of his targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans, still has two more chances to practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Seahawks. Assuming he's available for the contest, the 2022 first-rounder will be in line to maintain a key role in the Titans' WR corps in Week 16, especially with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hand) having been placed on season-ending IR on Wednesday.