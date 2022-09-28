Burks (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' officials site reports.
Burks -- who totaled seven catches on 11 targets through Tennessee's first two games -- was on the field for 40 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders, but caught just one pass (on two targets) for 13 yards in the contest, while rushing once for eight yards. Assuming the illness that sidelined him Wednesday doesn't impact his Week 4 status, the 2022 first-rounder will look to engineer a bounce-back effort this weekend against the Colts.