Burks didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks -- who caught all three of his targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans -- still has two more chances to practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Seahawks. Assuming he's available for the contest, the 2022 first-round pick will be in line to maintain a key role in the Titans' wideout corps, especially after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hand) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.