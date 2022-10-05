Burks (toe) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks is expected to miss at least a game or two, though he hasn't officially been ruled out, after exiting the Week 4 win over Indianapolis with an injury that's reportedly been diagnosed as turf toe. Players often return from the injury in fairly short order, but there is a high risk of recurring problems with the affected foot/toe thereafter. An early bye in Week 6 could affect the Titans' thinking here, potentially allowing Burks to get two weeks of rest with just one missed game before returning to practice after the bye and attempting to play. If he does indeed miss the upcoming game against Washington on Sunday, the Titans have Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips as the top candidates for WR snaps behind No. 1 receiver Robert Woods.