Burks (collarbone) reverted to the Titans' injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Burks broke his right collarbone while making a diving catch at Saturday's practice. Considering he's now on injured reserve, he'll be required to miss the entire 2025 season, barring getting waived with an injury settlement. Through three NFL campaigns, the 2022 first-round pick has compiled a disappointing 53-699-1 line on 92 targets in 27 regular-season games, including just four catches for 34 yards and no TDs on eight targets in five contests last year.