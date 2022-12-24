Burks did not record a catch on two targets in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans.

Burks returned from a two-game absence but failed to make an impact. That likely had more to do with the state of the Tennessee offense -- no receiver had more than 30 yards -- than Burks himself. Even so, it will be difficult to trust him moving forward with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for the rest of the regular season.