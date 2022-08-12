Burks rushed once for four yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The much-talked-about rookie was very quiet in his first game action, which offered Burks an early opportunity to quiet some of the criticism he'd faced earlier this offseason for his conditioning issues. The 18th overall pick naturally has a solid opportunity to make a first-year impact with A.J. Brown now in Philadelphia, and the Titans will almost certainly try to get him more involved in their next exhibition clash, which unfolds a week from Saturday night at home against the Buccaneers.