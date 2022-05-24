Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks isn't facing any limitations during the Titans' OTAs this week, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Despite Vrabel's comments, Burks was once again in and out of Tuesday's practice, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. The first-round pick was shut down during rookie minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, but the Titans have refrained from providing any more context. It doesn't appear to be a major issue at this point, but if he can't stay on field during offseason practices, it'll be hard for Vrabel to trust him during the regular season.