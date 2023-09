Burks (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Burks was quick to rebound from the LCL injury he suffered Aug. 16, returning to practice 12 days later and now heading into Week 1 without any limitations. He, DeAndre Hopkins and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will likely account for a huge share of the targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, both this season in general and Week 1 in New Orleans.