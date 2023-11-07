Coach Mike Vrabel said Burks (concussion) is unlikely to play in Sunday's Week 10 game against the Bucs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks remains in the concussion protocol after slamming the back of his head on the ground in last Thursday night's Week 9 loss to the Steelers. This is at least Burks' second concussion through his first two pro seasons. With Burks likely out for Week 10, the Titans will rely on DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Chris Moore to soak up most of the wideout snaps.