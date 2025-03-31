Titans coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Burks' return from an ACL tear should occur closer to the regular season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Reading between the lines, Burks is unlikely to be ready for the start of training camp and in danger of missing Week 1. He suffered an ACL tear Week 6 of 2024, causing an early end to what was shaping up as another disappointing season. The 2022 first-round pick failed to earn a top-three role under a new coaching staff and now finds himself rehabbing a major injury for the final year of his rookie contract. The only positive development for Burks' fantasy value is that Tennessee's lack of receiving weapons could afford him another opportunity to compete for playing time. Still, there are many better ways to use a late-round fantasy pick.