Burks (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, coach Mike Vrabel previously relayed that Burks remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and isn't expected to be available Sunday against the Buccaneers. If Burks is sidelined this weekend, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips would be in line to absorb the Week 10 WR snaps that don't go to top option DeAndre Hopkins.