Burks (knee) remained a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Burks' left knee injury has already kept him out of the Titans' last two games, and with the second-year receiver sitting out the first two sessions of Week 6 prep, he appears to be trending toward another absence Sunday against the Ravens. Before deciding on his status heading into the weekend, the Titans will see what, if anything, Burks can do during Friday's practice. In Burks' most recent absence in the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Colts, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (40 snaps), saw the second-most playing time among Tennessee receivers after DeAndre Hopkins, but Westbrook-Ikhine finished with just one catch for nine yards on three targets.