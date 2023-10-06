Burks (knee) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, and his absence from the early part of Friday's session clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. The Titans' upcoming injury report will reveal whether the wideout has a chance to play in the contest or is destined to be sidelined for the second consecutive week.