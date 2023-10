Burks (knee) was not present for the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jill Jelnick of Fox Sports reports.

Burks didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 5, and it it looks like he's set for another 'DNP.' The second-year wideout has now missed two straight games, and he only has two more chances to get back on the practice field before receiving an injury designation for Sunday's upcoming matchup against the Ravens.