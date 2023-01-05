Burks (groin) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Burks practiced fully Tuesday, but was listed as limited Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the wideout makes an appearance on the field as the Titans' current practice progresses, but in any case added context with regard to his status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars is slated to arrive once the team's final Week 18 injury report is posted later Thursday.
More News
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Garners 86 total yards in loss•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: No catches in return•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Will return against Texans•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Tagged as questionable for Week 16•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Works at Wednesday's practice•