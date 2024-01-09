Burks was not targeted in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Jaguars.

Burks was a popular breakout selection throughout the offseason, though he underwhelmed significantly by recording only 16 catches for 221 yards and no touchdowns across 11 games. In part, the depressed numbers were due to a concussion and a knee injury that combined to sideline him for five games. However, Burks made little impact even when he was on the field as he topped 50 receiving yards in only two games. He'll be entering a pivotal third season and will need to find a way to stay healthy and consistently command targets in Tennessee's offense to break out, though he hasn't shown the ability to do either early in his career.