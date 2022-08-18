Burks (undisclosed) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Ben Arthur of The Tennessean reports.
Burks was in and out of drills after exiting early the day before. His participation in any capacity suggests the injury isn't serious, and Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports that the rookie had a sleeve over his left leg at Thursday's practice. It remains to be seen if Burks plays in Tennessee's second preseason game this Saturday against Tampa.
