Burks will suit up for Thursday's preseason game in Baltimore, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
This comes as little surprise after the Titans made him a first-round selection in this year's draft. Burks dealt with asthma and conditioning during the offseason program and even sat out mandatory minicamp, but he passed conditioning tests at the start of training camp and since then has looked more crisp on the field than he did in the spring. Still, he was listed as a second-team wide receiver on the team's first unofficial depth chart behind Robert Woods (knee) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, so how Burks fares Thursday could help his case for first-team status.
