Burks (concussion) is listed as questionable Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks, who suffered a concussion Nov. 2 and hasn't played since, was listed as a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, but the wideout still has to gain final clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest. If Burks is able to play in Week 13, he'd profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, given that prior to being sidelined the 2022 first-rounder logged a modest 8/122/0 receiving line on 18 targets through five games.