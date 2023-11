Burks (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full practice a day later has him trending toward playing Sunday against the Colts. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Burks carries an injury designation, but if he's able to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol he'll be on track to rejoin the Titans' WR corps in Week 13.