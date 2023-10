Burks (knee) is taking part in practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Burks is back at practice after a Week 7 bye, potentially setting up a return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. He hasn't played since Week 3, at which point Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was still healthy and under center. Head coach Mike Vrabel suggested both Will Levis and Malik Willis may get playing time at quarterback this week, with Levis shaping up as the probable starter.