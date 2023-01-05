Burks (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jaguars.
The wideout was added to the Titans' Week 18 injury report Wednesday, after the groin injury resulted in him being a limited participant that day. He then failed to practice in any fashion Thursday, but head coach Mike Vrabel downplayed concern about the rookie's status after the session, telling Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site that he thinks Burks will "be OK." Given that the AFC South title is on the line Saturday, expect Burks to do everything he can to be available for the contest. Official confirmation of his status will arrive once Tennessee's inactive list is posted 90 minutes ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Not spotted at practice•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Garners 86 total yards in loss•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: No catches in return•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Will return against Texans•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Tagged as questionable for Week 16•