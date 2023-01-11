Burks caught four of seven targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Burks led all Tennessee pass catchers in targets Saturday, but the rookie was unable to make much noise in the contest. The 22-year-old showed flashes of great potential this season, giving the Titans hope that he can fill the void left by the departure of A.J. Brown before this season. Burks finished the 2022 campaign with 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown. He added four rushing attempts for 47 yards. The wideout played just 11 games, missing time due to injury. Heading into the 2023 season, Burks has the opportunity to build upon some of his early success and compete for top billing on the Titans' wide receiver depth chart.