Burks (concussion) wasn't seen at Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, and he could well be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars later Friday. If that ends up being the case, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips would be figure to see added snaps this weekend behind No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins.