Burks (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks, who has missed two straight games, now has two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens in London. If Burks remains out this weekend, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips would be in store for expanded roles at receiver behind No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins.