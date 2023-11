Burks remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks didn't practice at all last week before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. The wideout now has two more chances to practice ahead of this weekend's contest against the Jaguars, but if he remains sidelined this weekend Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips would be in line to see added Week 11 snaps behind DeAndre Hopkins.