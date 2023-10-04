Burks (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks was unavailable this past Sunday against the Bengals, and with another missed practice to start the week, the wideout's status for this weekend's game against the Colts is cloudy. If Burks remains sidelined versus Indianapolis, DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be in line to lead the Titans' Week 5 WR corps, with Chris Moore and possibly Kyle Philips (knee/IR) also in the mix to log added snaps.