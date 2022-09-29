Burks (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Burks didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to the field a day later puts the wideout on track to suit up Sunday against the Colts. That notion would be solidified if the Titans list him as a full participant on their second practice report of the week, which will be released later Thursday.
