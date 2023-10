Burks (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Burks set to miss his second straight game, look for DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to lead the Titans Week 5 WR corps, with Chris Moore and Kyle Philips (knee) -- assuming he comes off IR -- also candidates to mix in. Burks' next chance to see game action will arrive Oct. 15, when Tennessee hosts Baltimore.