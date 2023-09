Burks (knee) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Burks unavailable, look for the Titans' Week 4 WR corps to be led by DeAndre Hopkins (ankle/limited at practice Thursday), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore. Burks will now target a potential return to action Oct. 8 against the Colts.