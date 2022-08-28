Burks caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals.

Burks had an eventful game, as he exited early in the contest due to a wrist injury. However, he returned to tally a 14-yard touchdown after he caught a short pass over the middle of the field and quickly turned upfield. After the contest, Burks was spotted with a wrap on his wrist, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. Though the Titans presumably wouldn't have allowed him back in the game if the injury was serious, Burks' status will still be worth monitoring heading into Week 1.