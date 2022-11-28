Burks caught four of six targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

The first touchdown of Burks' young NFL career came in unusual fashion. Derrick Henry did most of the heavy lifting on a 69-yard catch and run, but the ball popped out of his hands a few yards shy of the end zone. Burks pounced on it in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Titans a short-lived 10-3 lead. While Burks' fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to score in this fashion often, the rookie first-round pick has been trending up lately, as 181 of his 334 receiving yards this season have come in the past two games.