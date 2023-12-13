Burks recorded one catch on three targets for one yard in Monday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Burks saw his role tick up in his second game back from a concussion, as he participated in 65 percent of offensive snaps Monday. However, that didn't translate to more production, and he now has only one catch in two games since returning. Given the lack of reliable pass catchers in Tennessee's offense, it's possible that Burks can increase his production by the close of the regular season, but there's been no sign of that to this point.