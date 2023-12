Burks (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks has been sidelined for the Titans' last three contests due to a concussion. He returned to log full practices both Thursday and Friday and has cleared the league's concussion protocol, setting him up for his first game action since Week 9. Burks has played in only one game with Will Levis under center, and he tallied two receptions on three targets for 23 yards.