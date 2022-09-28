Burks didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Burks, who totaled seven catches on 11 targets through Tennessee's first two games, was on the field for 40 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders, but he recorded just one reception (on two targets) for 13 yards in the contest. Assuming the illness that sidelined him Wednesday doesn't affect his Week 4 status, the rookie first-round pick will look to turn in a bounce-back performance this Sunday against the Colts.