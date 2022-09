Burks caught three of five targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Giants.

The 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft flashed his upside in his NFL debut, and Burks had two receptions of 20 or more yards -- both of which helped set up Tennessee touchdowns. Surprisingly, fifth-round pick Kyle Philips wound up being the Titans' leading receiver, but Burks figures to take on that mantle soon enough, perhaps as soon as Monday night in a Week 2 clash with the Bills.