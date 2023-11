Burks (head) was spotted leaving the Titans' locker room following their 20-16 loss to the Steelers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Burks took a hard fall along the sideline after a deep target late in the game. He exited on a backboard with an apparently serious injury, so the fact that he was still with the team and walking under his own power is a positive sign. More details about the nature of the injury will likely emerge in the coming days.