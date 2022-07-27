Burks lost about six pounds this summer and looked good at Wednesday's practice, ESPN.com's Turron Davenport reports.
Asthma and conditioning issues impacted Burks' participation this spring, but he did well on conditioning tests ahead of training camp and then made a couple big plays on the first day of practice. The Titans hope their first-round pick shows enough this summer to be a Week 1 starter, as the only wideout on their roster with even 1,000 career receiving yards is Robert Woods, who suffered an ACL tear last November.
