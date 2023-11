Burks (concussion) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks missed Week 10 after being concussed 14 days ago in Pittsburgh, and he looks like he's trending toward missing a second consecutive contest. Burks has a concussion history, so it makes sense to be extra cautious with him. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips are next up at wideout behind DeAndre Hopkins should Burks need to sit out.